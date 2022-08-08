Above: (L to R) COO Doug Williford, Rhinebeck Executive Director of Sales Lisa Fountain, CEO Bess Freedman

Courtesy: John Halpern

Brown Harris Stevens recently celebrated the official opening of its new Rhinebeck, New York office at 18 Garden Street with a launch party. Those in attendance included CEO Bess Freedman, Rhinebeck Executive Director of Sales Lisa Fountain, Chief Operating Officer Doug Williford, Hudson Executive Director of Sales Nancy Felcetto, Connecticut Executive Director of Sales Christopher Halstead, and Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Relocation Kimberly Barkoff.

Regarded by many as one of the best Hudson Valley, New York neighborhoods to live in, Rhinebeck is known for its elegant homes, charming downtown, mom-and-pop businesses and historic buildings. In addition to Rhinebeck, Brown Harris Stevens operates another Hudson Valley office in downtown Hudson, New York.

Courtesy: John Halpern

Courtesy: John Halpern

Courtesy: John Halpern