With a variety of forces redefining the residential real estate landscape—from portal threats to commission wars—there has never been a more critical time for MLS and brokerage leaders to join forces and build a stronger path toward the future, for both agents and the consumers they serve.

RISMedia will address this topic during a special session taking place at its upcoming CEO & Leadership Exchange, September 6 – 8 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Top minds from the brokerage and MLS communities will come together for the following panel on September 7:

Bringing the MLS/Brokerage Relationship Into the Future

From increasing cooperation and communication to collaborating on good policy-making, the relationship between brokers and their MLSs is more important than ever. In this session, brokerage and MLS leaders come together to brainstorm strategies for working together in order to move the industry forward and better serve agents and consumers.

Moderator:

Dan Forsman, Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Panelists:

Richard Haggerty, CEO, Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSⓇ; President & Chief Strategic Growth Officer, OneKey® MLS

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, Stellar MLS

Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO, FMLS

Rebecca Jensen, President & CEO, MRED

Cindy Ariosa, Senior Vice President, Long & Foster Real Estate

These are just two of the more than 25 presentations and panel discussions taking place during the two-and-a-half day CEO & Leadership Exchange, in which more than 120 brokerage and brand executives and industry leaders will participate as speakers and panelists. Attendees will also have several opportunities to connect with more than 400 of their peers during exclusive networking events taking place throughout the event.

