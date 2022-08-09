RE/MAX LLC has announced that Quintavius “Q” Burdette, a top RE/MAX producer, is joining RE/MAX Direct in South Florida. The brokerage has offices in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Coconut Creek, a release stated.

Burdette began his real estate career in 2019, and in three years, he has built a successful real estate business as a solo agent using the traditional tools of the trade—cold calling, door knocking and frequently meeting with potential clients. In 2019, he sold 106 homes in his first year and earned the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club award. In 2020 he sold 114 homes and attained the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame award. In 2021 he sold 307 homes, achieving the title of the No. 2 RE/MAX agent in the U.S. for closed transactions and Pinnacle status. Now in his fourth year, Burdette is on track to beat all previous sales records, the company announced.

“Quintavius is a phenomenal addition to our team,” said Mark Rucco, broker/owner of RE/MAX Direct. “To achieve the distinction as the No. 2 RE/MAX agent in the U.S. in your third year in the business speaks volumes to his energy, dedication and hustle. We cannot wait to see what he accomplishes at RE/MAX Direct.”

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Burdette holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance. He is also affiliated with RE/MAX Experts in Germantown, Tennessee.

“I am thrilled to join RE/MAX Direct,” said Burdette. “Mark Rucco and his staff are like me: high energy, innovative, different and simply the best at what they do. I am excited to get in the building and learn the area so I can excel at what I do best: connecting with people.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.