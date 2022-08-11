The ability to inspire, educate and engage with your peers is something that many have tried, but few have conquered. Whether they are agents showcasing and sharing their creativity or executives taking steps to make the industry a more diverse and inclusive space, “Influencers” in real estate are constantly finding new ways to impact the industry.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “thought leaders” in the industry through the Real Estate Newsmakers recognition program in our “Influencers” category.

In this category, we put the brightest in the industry on center stage, highlighting their noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity, strong leadership and success in business.

Take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Influencers:

Dave Gervase

CEO/Reside Oceanside Group | Keller Williams

Gervase is a pillar of inspiration in his community, leading efforts for improving his community, from working with Pet Rescue, his local HIV/AIDS Food Pantry and heading the Keller Williams AIDS Walk Florida Team. He is also the founding member and president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, fighting to end housing discrimination in the real estate community.

Olivia Merrill

Senior Broker Associate | Team Denver Homes of RE/MAX Professionals

In addition to her work in real estate, Merrill is the CEO and founder of The Denver Look, a popular fashion and lifestyle blog. In 2021, she realigned her brand to give back to the community by supporting local businesses and other women. She works with her community to create unique events that showcase the area, highlighting its residential real estate opportunities.

Melissa Kandel

Founder/CEO | little world studio

With a goal to infuse the industry with high-quality content and creativity, Kandel launched Elite Content Collective in 2021. This subscription-based platform provides license-free content that real estate agents can customize and use to grow their businesses. Her platform was so successful, she was able to build her team and expand the business with no funding from outside investors.

Spencer Hoo

Global Real Estate Consultant | Hoo Global Consulting

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoo co-founded Real Estate Pros Without Borders, an educational and inspirational tool for industry professionals that offers virtual events, provides presentations from guest speakers, facilitates referrals, shares unique value propositions and offers other no-cost opportunities for startups and seasoned businesses.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker?