Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties has promoted its general manager Troy Reierson to CEO, the company has announced. Mark Stark, who has been with the company since 1985 and been its CEO since 1997, has become its chairman.

“Rarely do you get the opportunity to work with someone for almost five years prior to bringing them into a position as big as this one,” said Stark. “As our general manager, he really showed us how much he cares about the sales executives and our teams with the time and effort he put into making sure that we continue to move forward and upward.”

Reierson was appointed general manager early in 2022. Before joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties, he led business development efforts through 13 western states at HSF Affiliates, a division of HomeServices of America. In his new role, Reierson will lead the company’s strategic growth strategies, focused on growing sales executive production, recruitment and retention while increasing market share with real estate sales.

“We are focused on growth and development throughout our operations in Nevada, Arizona and California,” said Reierson. “We’ve enjoyed unprecedented growth in the past few years, and helping our managers and real estate sales executives grow their businesses strategically will be invaluable to our success.”

Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Reierson has been recognized as a top sales professional and leader in the industries he represented, from real estate and mortgage to technology. His background in real estate includes strategizing and playing an active role in growing Zillow’s new construction division, the company notes.

Stark, an award-winning executive who has been named among the most powerful people in U.S. real estate, led Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ most successful independently owned franchise for many years, before becoming a wholly owned HomeServices of America affiliate in 2021.

“It’s very unique that you get the opportunity to sell to your own family,” he said, related to the acquisition. “It’s an amazing opportunity. It’s a great, great organization, and that happens because of the people.”

For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com.