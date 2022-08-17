Curbio has announced that it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in America. In Curbio’s first year of eligibility for the list, it has been ranked at No. 790, placing it as the 31st fastest-growing company in the real estate industry, the company announced.

Since it was first introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Curbio’s inclusion on the list puts it in the top 0.07% of all privately owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth, a release stated.

“It’s an honor that Curbio has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, making us a part of an exclusive community comprised of some of the most successful companies in the world. Curbio’s inclusion on this list after just five short years in business is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to transforming home improvement for the real estate industry,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. “I want to congratulate the entire Curbio team on this remarkable achievement and look forward to our continued growth and success.”

The release notes that Curbio is the only tech-enabled home improvement solution that partners exclusively with real estate agents to repair and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for top dollar, with no payment due until the home sells. The company says its innovative service removes all barriers to the home improvement process, making it streamlined, simple and stress-free.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and methodology, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.