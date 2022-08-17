Weichert, Realtors® – Providence Properties recently held a grand opening event to celebrate its new real estate brokerage in Watford City, North Dakota, the company has announced. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new business to the local community, as well as light snacks and door prizes from local businesses, a release stated.

The brokerage will serve clients in McKenzie, Williams, Dunn, Mercer, Mountrail, and Stark Counties and surrounding areas in North Dakota. It is the first and currently only Weichert® franchise in North Dakota, the company said.

Owner Michelle De Koekkoek opened the brokerage to build on her success at another Weichert affiliate in Bellingham, Washington. De Koekkoek is an award-winning agent, a four-time Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) national Ambassador’s Club Award winner, and has earned the Weichert Northwest Broker Council Outstanding Sales Associate Award and Exceptional Achievement Award, the release noted.

De Koekkoek earned her Managing Broker license in Washington state and her Designated Broker license in North Dakota. She holds Certified Residential Specialist, Senior Real Estate Specialist, and Short Sale & Foreclosure REO designations from the National Association of REALTORS®.

In the eight months since the new office opened, the brokerage has already demonstrated a strong commitment to the local community as a sponsor of the 2022 Homefest and 2022 Ribfest, the company stated. The company is also a member of 2022 Dakota West Credit Union Livestock Buyers Club and supports Rough Rider Center recreational programs and various local church programs.

For more information visit https://www.wrppi.com.