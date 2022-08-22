Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.) has announced that 49 of its affiliated agents are featured on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list. In its second year, the list honors 236 individual member agents and teams, an increase of 20% over last year’s inaugural list, which combined for 10,940 transaction sides in 2021 and $4.85 billion in volume.

“It’s so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer of Anywhere Brands. “The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents and allies than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance’s mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry.”

According to a release, the Top Producers list recognizes members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Teams with leaders who are Alliance members also qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year.

The 49 featured Anywhere-affiliated agents make up almost 21% of the list across brands including Sotheby’s International Realty (19), Coldwell Banker (17), Century 21 (11), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2). Anywhere-affiliated agents also represent the majority of the top 25 producing agents as measured by individual transaction sides, the company noted.

Anywhere, a founding partner of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and a sponsor of the Top Producers list, notes that it remains dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying an emphasis on building a frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for anyone, anywhere.

