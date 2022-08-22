Delta Media Group has announced it will launch a “next-level,” CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform this fall. DeltaNET 7 leverages artificial intelligence and automation with unmatched customization, the company stated.

Delta Media is hosting a preview webinar to showcase its new platform on Tuesday, September 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Registration is here.

According to a release, large real estate brokerages will be able to create and design their own custom-branded platform to meet individual needs based on specific roles, ranging from agents to admins to other support staff. In addition, the DeltaNET 7 allows personalization that features down-to-the-button design and navigation that brokerages can fully control to amplify their brand, the company said.

Delta Media has reinvested more than $40 million into creating its technology platform, the company noted. Family-owned and profitable for over 25 years, Delta is known for its exceptional reliability and on-time rollouts that exceed the performance records of the major real estate technology providers, the release stated.

DeltaNET 7 is fully integrated with Delta Custom Websites and features Patent-Pending SEO, the newly customizable Delta Academy training system, and a full stack of digital marketing tools that include Delta Pitch and one click CMAs, Social Connector for automating social media, Local Showings, Properties in Motion and Open House Connector.

For more information, visit deltamediagroup.com.