Technology is always moving forward, and it’s up to you to keep pace and harness that change for your long-term success. Many of RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers did just that. Here are just a few of those who showed how to drive and take advantage of tech innovation.

ACHIEVERS

Kori Covrigaru

Co-Founder and CEO,

PlanOmatic

As CEO of PlanOmatic since 2005, Covrigaru has spearheaded innovation. His latest effort was the launch of data hub PlanOlabs in 2021. “I’m extremely proud that our team was able to help our clients achieve tremendous success this past year by expanding our product offerings and continuing to deliver all orders within 48 hours from the time they are placed.”

FUTURISTS

Rochelle Atlas Maize

Executive Director,

Luxury Estates

Advancing technology doesn’t just mean innovating, it’s also making the best of existing tools. Maize took to TikTok to market a listing, earning the attention of not just buyers, but also the Wall Street Journal. “Success does not happen because of luck or by accident. There have been many sacrifices and a lot of studying, but most importantly, perseverance with a lot of common sense, too.”

FUTURISTS

Mike Golden

Co-Founder and Co-CEO

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Golden has used his leadership role to drive technology innovation at his brokerage. The firm has tripled the size of their engineering team since 2021, and launched tech services, including the learning system @academy, an open house sign-in app, a digital listing presentation app and an AI-powered move predictor software. “At @properties, we’re always focused on raising the bar for our industry in terms of marketing, technology and services.”

TRENDSETTERS

Chao Cheng-Shorland

CEO, ShelterZoom

Cheng-Shorland used the pandemic to take ShelterZoom ahead of the curve tech-wise; in 2021, the firm launched 1REport, a blockchain-based listing service. “The real estate industry stepped up to the challenge almost immediately, and it has been so rewarding to be part of the change to a new way of doing business.”

FUTURISTS

Chris Cox

Chief Digital and Technology Officer, kwx

Under Cox’s tenure as chief digital and technology officer, the monthly active user count for kwx’s smart CRM-plus solution Command increased by 23.9%. “We’re excited to report that Command now has more than 105,000 active users a month. And we see engagement only increasing as we continue to innovate in partnership with our agents on experiences that matter most.”

