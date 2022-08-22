Southwest Multiple Listing Service (SWMLS), a subsidiary of the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR), recently announced a partnership with Rental Beast, a rental solutions provider with a database of more than 10 million owner-sourced rental listings. Through this partnership, Rental Beast’s signature core rental functions will be made available to 4,300 Southwest MLS brokers operating in the Greater Albuquerque, New Mexico, area, the organization announced.

According to a release, the Southwest MLS/Rental Beast integration will offer SWMLS brokers direct access to a robust and rental-focused add/edit and native search toolset to enhance exposure for rental properties, including additional distribution channels for rental listings and rental-centric tools to generate and qualify rental leads. The same integration will also afford ready access to software streamlining every step of rental transactions, including rental application processing and tenant screening services, rental client nurturing tools, rental-centric education and an integrated rental CMA tool, the release stated.

Rental Beast will also augment SWMLS’ residential inventory with its own database of owner-source rental listings and power a consumer-facing rental marketplace.

GAAR recently reported that the average price for a single-family detached home in Albuquerque hit an all-time high, with the median price of a home in the metro increasing more than 12% from June 2021 to June 2022. At the same time, the inventory of homes hit an historic low.

With rising interest rates and the scarce supply of home resale inventories, many would-be buyers are forced to delay home purchases and are renting until conditions change. The MLS says the partnership will help Southwest MLS brokers be trusted advisors for their clients when finding rentals, while giving them an all-in-one, lead-to-lease technology solution needed for long-term client service.

“In today’s market, consumer demand for rentals is greater than ever,” said Jeanette Raver, president of Southwest MLS. “To help our brokers meet this demand, Southwest MLS is partnering with Rental Beast to become the center of excellence for Albuquerque’s rental listing information data, as we are today with homes for sale.”

SWMLS brokers will also have the option to upgrade to a discounted Rental Beast Pro subscription, offering elevated access to owner-sourced listings and rental leads, syndication to premium partners and essential tools to aid renters in the transition to buying a home.

“We are thrilled to partner with GAAR and Southwest MLS to bring rental market transparency during such an important time for housing affordability in Albuquerque and throughout the Southwest,” said Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “This partnership gives SWMLS brokers the tools needed to navigate changing market conditions, while giving Albuquerque’s renters, property managers and real estate sales professionals the transparency and accuracy provided by their local MLS.”

For more information, visit https://rentalbeast.com/.