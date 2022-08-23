The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced Arcadia Publishing as a new partner under its REALTOR Benefits® program. Under this agreement, brokers will receive a free, fully branded brokerage promotional publication, NAR states.

“Many of our members run progressive and dynamic businesses, and they strive for their marketing collateral to match their experience and expertise,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “We’re excited to announce this partnership with Arcadia Publishing to bring free access to high-quality publications to our broker members and their agents.”

According to a release, Arcadia Publishing will work with interested brokerages to create a fully branded “Guide to Buying and Selling Your Home.” The guide includes custom information about the brokerage and features best practices on the home-buying and -selling process, such as advice on financing, moving, home staging and more. Arcadia Publishing manages all aspects of the publication process, including design, printing and delivery. This is done at no cost to NAR members through the inclusion of specific, industry-supported advertising.

“The final product is a beautifully designed best practice guide to help consumers achieve their goal of buying or selling a property,” said Ray Ingleby, CEO of Arcadia Publishing. “Although digital marketing has revolutionized the media world, we recognize that many REALTORS® want to complement their digital initiatives by providing their clients with impressive, quality printed materials.”

