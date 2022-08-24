Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that Applegate REALTORS® in Puerto Vallarta and the Banderas Bay region of Mexico, has joined the global network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors.

The company will be owned and operated by Moray Applegate, an industry veteran who has more than 25 years of experience in the Puerto Vallarta real estate market, a release stated. As one of the most respected real estate agencies in Puerto Vallarta and the Banderas Bay region, the company will continue to nourish relationships with previous clients as well as build relationships with new clients, they said.

“Joining forces with a renowned brand like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices allows us to provide an added level of global exposure to our clients and listings,” said Moray Applegate, broker/owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate REALTORS®. “Our company culture is built on trust and integrity and it was important that we aligned ourselves with a brand that values these same principles.”

“The real estate market in Puerto Vallarta continues to flourish,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Moray and his incredible team have a passion for and are highly respected in this market, and we are proud to welcome them as an affiliate.”

In keeping the family’s commitment to excellence and knowledge, he was a member of the AMPI Board of REALTORS® in Puerto Vallarta. Additionally, Moray currently sits on the Honor and Justice Committee of the AMPI (the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals).

Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “In addition to being one of the preferred tourist destinations in the world, the city of Puerto Vallarta has become one of the ideal places to reside or invest. We are excited to support Moray and his team as they continue to expand their footprint throughout Mexico.”

The company has offices located in Conchas Chinas, Olas Altas, Amapas and Basilio Badillo, allowing them to serve Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and the entire Banderas Bay region.

For more information visit: https://applegaterealtors.com/.