With low inventory, extreme competition, rising interest rates, decreased bargaining power, multiple offers, etc., buyers are facing one of the strongest seller’s markets in history. Now more than ever, buyers are relying on agents to have the expertise, passion and persistence to successfully guide them through the home-buying process. How can you help?

The most recent Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designee Survey offered insight into buyer challenges from 2021. Forty-seven percent of respondents said that business has never been busier, and 47% stated that it was a difficult year.

When asked about the most problematic issues holding buyers back, lack of inventory unsurprisingly took the top spot (92%). Affordability came in second at 67% (an increase from 54% in 2021) and unrealistic expectations dropped to third at 46% (down from 54% in 2021).

With these insights in mind, here are five ways to help buyers navigate the realities of this market: