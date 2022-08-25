Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bowen Realty in Hagerstown, Maryland, will be joining their team. The Hagerstown-based BHHS affiliate is joining Homesale to enhance their value proposition by taking advantage of the company’s top-notch training, tools, resources, technology and support, the company stated.

“As a fellow Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Company, we have had the pleasure of connecting with owner Taylor Bowen and several of his agents over the past few years,” said Rod Messick, CEO of Homesale Realty. “They are a single office of about 30 agents who are a great fit for our values and culture. We cannot wait to welcome them into the Homesale family.”

“We are very excited to join Homesale Realty and know that their close-knit culture of support and care is the right fit for our team,” said Bowen. “The technology, tools, programs and career development offerings they provide will help our agents take their business to the next level. Additionally, their focus on providing exceptional service is a match for how we represent our clients. We will still be here to serve this great community, but now stronger and better than ever.”

Effective September 19, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bowen Realty will be Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. Acquiring this office full of talented, professional and passionate agents further solidifies Homesale’s commitment to serving the local community as they continue to grow in the Maryland market, the company said.

