For the sixth year in a row, RISMedia is proudly accepting nominations for our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. This one-of-a-kind recognition program is designed to spotlight and celebrate individuals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors. Newsmakers are known to go the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

NOMINATE A NEWSMAKER

You may nominate as many 2023 Newsmakers as you’d like, including yourself! Nominees can come from any sector of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including but not limited to brokers, agents, service providers, coaches and professionals from the mortgage, title and insurance sectors, etc. 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker nominees will be selected by RISMedia’s editorial team, and featured in Real Estate magazine and on RISMedia.com. Additionally, a select group of industry icons will be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

The deadline to nominate a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker is August 31, 2022. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to honor deserving individuals for their newsworthy contributions to the industry, as well as their efforts to positively affect the colleagues, clients and communities they serve.

Check out this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers categories below and nominate a Newsmaker before it’s too late!

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.