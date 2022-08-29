CENTURY 21 Epic in Northern California has announced a partnership with CENTURY 21 Bundesen in Petaluma, California. With the new partnership, CENTURY 21 Epic and its team of 350 sales professionals now operate from 14 offices in Contra Costa, Lake, Sonoma and Solano counties. The partnership brings together two organizations that have been in business for more than five decades, the company stated.

“Growth is certainly a goal for us, but even more important is the quality of the companies and the agents that we affiliate with, like CENTURY 21 Bundesen,” said Lauralee Ensign, CEO, CENTURY 21 Epic. “We are so honored to have them align with us as together we continue to deliver the industry-best quality service that Petaluma real estate consumers deserve.”

According to Karl Bundesen, CEO of CENTURY 21 Bundesen, it was the energy and enthusiasm of Lauralee and her entire team in the revitalization and the repositioning of the CENTURY 21 Epic culture and brand that helped with his decision.

“This coming spring will mark 50 years of CENTURY 21 Bundesen serving the needs of Petaluma,” added Bundesen, who noted that his father was one of the very first entrepreneurs to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand. “Partnering with CENTURY 21 Epic, in addition to having the global recognition of the CENTURY 21 brand, will ensure that the CENTURY 21 Bundesen legacy lives on for generations to come.”

“I’m confident that Lauralee and her team will go above and beyond and do whatever it takes to help make this transition as beneficial and seamless as possible for everyone involved,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Ask anyone about Epic and they’ll tell you that the team gives 121% and are relentless in serving their affiliated agents and, in turn, assisting the homebuyers and home sellers they partner with to get to the best real estate outcomes possible.”

For more information, visit c21epic.com.