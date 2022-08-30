The REALTORS® Relief Foundation announced that $500,000 in disaster relief aid was made available to the Missouri Realtors® after record-setting rain and subsequent flooding recently damaged homes in St. Louis and nearby St. Charles, Missouri. Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts are expected to continue in the ensuing weeks and months.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in the St. Louis metro area affected by these devastating storms,” said RRF President Michael Ford. “Realtors® serve and care about the communities in which they live and work. When our members are mobilized to assist others who are facing difficult times, the collective impact is immeasurable. The REALTORS® Relief Foundation looks forward to assisting those who’ve experienced unimaginable loss and doing what we can to help these victims pick up the pieces of their lives.”

Since 2001, RRF has disbursed over $36 million in aid, funding over 100 disaster recoveries and helping some 19,000 families across 42 states and territories. The National Association of Realtors® collaborates with state and local Realtor® associations to cover all administrative costs so 100% of all funds collected can be distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

When a major disaster occurs, RRF mobilizes its outreach efforts and turns to NAR members and other constituents for support. You can learn more about RRF by visiting www.nar.realtor/rrf.