RISMedia has extended the deadline to nominate a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker to September 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST. This means that you still have two weeks left to spotlight and celebrate real estate professionals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors.

Not sure who to nominate for RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers? Check out this year’s categories below:

Achievers

“The Success Stories”

Crusaders

“The Champions of a Better Way”

Futurists

“The Forward Thinkers”

Influencers

“The Thought Leaders”

Luminaries

“The Iconic Leaders”

Trailblazers

“The Agents of Change”

Click here to see more information about our 2023 Newsmakers Categories

You may nominate as many 2023 Newsmakers as you’d like, including yourself Nominees can come from any sector of the residential or commercial real estate industries, including but not limited to brokers, agents, service providers, coaches and professionals from the mortgage, title and insurance sectors, etc. 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker nominees will be selected by RISMedia’s editorial team, and featured in Real Estate magazine and on RISMedia.com. Additionally, a select group of industry icons will be inducted into our exclusive Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

For more information or to nominate a Newsmaker, click here.