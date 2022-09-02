Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Mega Open House Weekend returns on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, 2022, the company has announced.

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods in Northeast Florida.

The Mega Open House will feature both numerous in-person open houses and virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The company’s virtual open houses help bring prospective buyers to the in-person open houses.

Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend. A list of the open houses can be found at OpenHouseNEFlorida.com. To view the homes virtually during the event, visit the company’s Facebook page and Instagram.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.