Lone Wolf Technologies, a firm specializing in residential real estate software, has announced the rollout of the company’s digital signature solution, Authentisign, to Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) customers. This rollout will take place nationwide in a phased market approach.

Authentisign has for over 20 years provided the real estate industry with a way to sign transaction documents quickly, easily and securely. The all-new Authentisign will replace the existing digital signature solution built into Transactions (zipForm Edition) and improve how real estate professionals manage and complete signings.

In the new Authentisign, users will experience:

Improved signing creation workflows that remove the need for a signing wizard.

An improved signer experience that times signature prompts to match user interaction.

Performance improvements that mean users can complete signings up to 60% faster.

With these improvements, users will be able to complete signings in three steps. Homebuyers and sellers will be able process and close deals faster and more simply.

“This release, which comes on the heels of Lone Wolf’s new forms editor, features the same groundbreaking technology designed to simplify real estate for everyone involved,” said Dan Fortin, senior product manager at Lone Wolf. “Together, these two solutions will go a long way toward modernizing the forms and signing process—as well as the entire buyer and seller journey.”

“The new Authentisign was not only easier and faster than the previous version; it was also easier and faster than any other signature solution I’ve used,” said Janice Poetsch, chief administrative officer at Fair Realty. “The new transaction workspace is a massive time-saver for real estate agents, and the signing experience for clients is incredibly intuitive.”

Since its original release in 2021, the all-new Authentisign has received over 1.8 million ratings from agents, buyers, and sellers alike with a 4.5 out of 5 average. Of the 42 million signings completed in Lone Wolf solutions in the last year, 17 million have been completed using the all-new Authentisign.

“Real estate has migrated from fragmented point solutions to digitally connected experiences, and transactions are the heart of it all,” said Sean Wheeler, chief technology officer at Lone Wolf. “By connecting improved signatures to transactions through the all-new Authentisign, we’re creating a central hub where real estate professionals can access—and provide to their own clients—the only truly connected start-to- finish experience in the industry.”

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.