ERA® Real Estate has announced that PowerMark Properties, based in Biloxi, Mississippi, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as PowerMark Properties ERA Powered, the firm serves military personnel, retirees, investors and first-time home buyers in the greater Mississippi Gulf Coast region from Louisiana to Alabama. The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies like PowerMark a chance to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources, a release stated.

Broker/Owner Thad McIntyre comes from a family that has been in real estate for 45 years. He entered the industry himself in 1992, following a successful career in the finance and mortgage industries. He opened his own brokerage in 2016, the company noted..

“Over the years, our team has exceeded my expectations performance-wise, but I’m even more proud of our consistent commitment to integrity,” said McIntyre. “When I founded the company in 2016, I aimed for the PowerMark name to become synonymous with the firm’s foundational value and guiding principle of integrity, which to this day is the brokerage’s defining strength. As an ERA Powered company, we will benefit from being a part of the highly collaborative ERA network of like-minded real estate professionals while gaining access to ERA’s robust suite of services. This combination will not only fuel tremendous growth but will allow us to stand out even more in the greater Mississippi Gulf Coast market.”

McIntyre intends to leverage the new ERA affiliation to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Agents will be attracted to the ERA brand’s global referral network and resources, including MoxiWorks’ powerful CRM, Team ERA University for agent training, the lead generation tool TextERA, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up programs, the company said.

“Thad’s proven success as a top producing agent, business owner and industry leader are exciting indicators of what’s to come for his firm as an ERA Powered company,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “He has independently grown his brokerage with a focus on helping his agents be more productive. As an ERA Powered company, he can implement ERA’s services, products and enhancements best suited for his agents to help them grow their business while keeping his company brand at the forefront. With ERA’s comprehensive suite of services, tools and technology at his disposal, Thad can bring his brokerage to the next level in a manner consistent with his firm’s brand cache in the Gulf Coast.”

