Growing your business is a challenge during a downturn or crisis. However, that’s a challenge that many of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers were prepared to meet. Here are just a few who grew through the tough times.

ACHIEVERS

Jeff Murtaugh

President and CEO, Realty Executives Arizona Territory

Murtagh has led Realty Executives Arizona Territory to expansion since 2020, shepherding the acquisition of local brokerage Realty Executives White Mountains. Despite Murtaugh’s focus on growth, he still makes time to keep in touch with the 600-plus agents on his team.

CRUSADERS

Kathleen Kuhn

Executive Vice President, MooveGuru

Kuhn is all about collaboration when it comes to real estate tech firm MooveGuru. She and her fellow leadership team members have worked to foster strategic alliances with companies that can benefit from MooveGuru’s services and offer improvements to those services. In 2021, Kuhn and her team launched Your Home Hub, an innovative proptech franchise opportunity.

FUTURISTS

Charles Myslinsky

Chief Product Officer, Ojo Labs

In 2021, Myslinky and his team at Ojo Labs grew their company tenfold year-over-year. “I am proud that we have found the intersection point of technology and people,” said Myslinsky. “We are betting that the unique talents of people—empathy, intellect and intuition—can be scaled widely, consistently and made available to all to help confidently navigate one of life’s biggest decisions.”

HALL OF FAME

Candace Adams

President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties

During 2021, Adams brought 13 new offices and 400-plus new agents to HomeServices of America, Inc. with the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties. “I am thrilled to be a part of building this dynamic operation in the Northeast,” said Adams. “The talent that we are attracting is of the highest caliber, and we are so proud to be expanding with such quality.”

HALL OF FAME

Pamela Liebman

President and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Since becoming president and CEO of the Corcoran Group in 2000, Liebman has consistently led the company to growth. In 2020, she launched the Corcoran Affiliate Network, which grew to 10 markets worldwide within the first year, and marked its one-year anniversary in 2021 with the launch of its first global franchise in the British Virgin Islands. “I’m so proud to see that the more we’ve grown, the stronger we’ve gotten.”

