New York City luxury brokerage Coldwell Banker Warburg has announced that the Alan Louie Team has affiliated with the firm. Louie is joined by his team members Kwesi O. Kwarteng, Eunice Kim, and Alice Wang. The Alan Louie team, who will work out of the firm’s Tribeca office, is the largest to affiliate with Coldwell Banker Warburg since the firm’s inception in October 2021, the company said.

“We are delighted to welcome the Alan Louie Team to Coldwell Banker Warburg,” said Frederick Warburg Peters, president of Coldwell Banker Warburg. “Alan and his team members embody the prototype for our Coldwell Banker Warburg agents: skilled, hardworking, and a pleasure to do business with. I know we will do great things together.”

According to a release, the Alan Louie Team specializes in luxury new development sales in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. One of Louie’s specialties is finding ways to grant clients—both real estate investors and homebuyers—exclusive access to brand-new construction projects around the three boroughs. Their career transactions total more than 150 apartment sales and 200 rental units, ranking them in the top percentage of New York City’s luxury real estate agents. The team will also add a new multilingual dynamic to the Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Tribeca office, as they collectively speak six languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Guyanese, and Portuguese, they said.

“I am thrilled to be working with Alan Louie and his team. Their professionalism, attention to detail, new development savvy, and expertise in negotiation, investment and luxury property sales, and luxury leasing are a rare combination of talents,” said Christopher Totaro, director of sales at Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Tribeca office. “These skills and Alan’s keen business acumen have earned him the confidence and admiration of clients, customers, and peers. The Alan Louie Team is a wonderful addition to the Coldwell Banker Warburg family.”

Louie began his career in real estate in 2003 at Citi Habitats as a licensed real estate sales associate. His accolades include membership of the President’s Council (a ranking among the top 1% of teams nationwide) and Platinum and Diamond Circle awards. Before joining Coldwell Banker Warburg, Louie and his team were affiliated with Compass, the release noted.

“Coldwell Banker Warburg is a luxury boutique real estate company with an amazing reputation for excellent service,” said Louie. “Combined with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, an extraordinary program, my team finds itself in a perfect environment for success.”

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/.