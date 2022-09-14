NAR PULSE—Score top-notch rewards with easy-peasy actions! Encourage your agents to subscribe to the MVP Newsletter to save them hundreds of dollars when they take advantage of two dozen MVP offers a year. It could be as simple as liking a Facebook page or signing up for a free webinar. In just minutes, the action is complete, and they’ve earned a business boosting reward. Act now!

There’s still time to participate in the 2022 C2EX Broker Challenge!

Encourage your agents to earn their endorsements today. Winners can leverage their victories to promote membership value and highlight programs, like C2EX, specifically aimed at helping agents increase their marketability and optimize client service. You can also win a premium PR package! Enter the Challenge today!

Free templates to deliver local market stats

RPR® makes it easier than ever for your members to deliver local market expertise and stats to their social sphere with free, housing market trends templates.