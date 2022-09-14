NorthstarMLS has announced that Tim Dain has been named the new chief executive officer.

According to a release, Dain has a long history in the industry, serving as vice president and general manager for leading real estate technology company Remine and as president and CEO of MARIS, a regional MLS serving over 15,000 subscribers across 67 counties and 15 REALTOR® associations in Missouri and Illinois.

Todd Shipman, the board member leading the search committee, said that “We learned a lot about ourselves through this exhaustive search process and felt Tim has a great understanding of the value NorthstarMLS provides REALTORS® in our drive to help make consumers more successful.”

Dain succeeds John Mosey, who retires from the role after 20 years, during which time NorthstarMLS became a regional economic engine, facilitating 104,631 real estate transactions in 2021 valued at $35.5 billion, a release stated.

“Just as I stepped into this organization 20 years ago and helped NorthstarMLS evolve and grow, Tim is the ideal steward who can help the organization continue to deliver top value for our REALTOR® subscribers now and into the future,” said Mosey.

“It is a tremendous honor for me to be chosen to succeed John and lead an organization that I hold in such high regard,” said Dain. “I’m looking forward to stepping into an organization that has established a national reputation for commitment to leadership, quality and customer service. In this era of MLS cooperation and evolution, it is my goal to continue the progress made by John and the NorthstarMLS leadership team toward a more efficient Midwest marketplace.”