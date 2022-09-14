When marketing your real estate business, are you a prospector or a networker? Every real estate agent has their own marketing goals, ideally capitalizing on their strengths and weaknesses. A focused lead generation strategy is a key component to driving success.

If you know what type of marketer you are, follow these tried and true strategies to help keep your pipeline full with leads that complement your business strategy.

Path no. 1: the prospector

Prospectors cast a wide net by creating as many connections as possible. They spend a majority of their time on top-of-funnel marketing strategies, typically investing in third-party lead generation solutions to feed their pipeline. Prospectors excel at creating brand awareness and demonstrating their area of expertise, taking a high volume/low conversion approach to lead generation. On average, approximately two to three percent of leads generated are people who are ready to buy or sell in the next one to two months, but this is where prospectors thrive because GCI on two percent of leads is still an incredible return. Additionally, they have long-term lead nurture strategies in place to increase lead conversion over time.

Prospectors rely on a robust, end-to-end CRM solution that offers everything from lead acquisition to short-term and long-term automated lead nurturing and appointment-setting services. This is important because the volume of leads will be much higher, requiring much more than a manual, hands-on approach.

Path no. 2: the networker

Networkers heavily generate repeat and referral business by focusing their time on their sphere. They nurture the relationships they already have to create close connections, filling their pipeline with people who know, like and trust them. Networkers take a low volume/high conversion approach, excelling at closing deals based on the relationships they create.

Networkers don’t need all the bells and whistles of their prospector counterparts but a more simplified solution that focuses on unique ways to nurture and support long-term relationships with their sphere.

