As the real estate market rapidly changes, it’s natural to feel uncertain about how to proceed. The best advice? Stop, take a deep breath and return to the basics that have helped you achieve success so far. Strengthening the fundamentals of your business will allow you to feel in control and ready to handle whatever happens next.

Prioritizing your work

We all have the same amount of time in the day, but it’s what we do with that time that matters. You can’t work 24/7. It’s not healthy, and it’s not productive. You need time to refresh and enjoy all the parts of your life, not just the business side.

Before you shut down each evening, write your to-do list for the next day and prioritize the tasks. The next morning, tackle the highest priorities. Not only will this get them off your list, it will also create a sense of accomplishment you can carry with you throughout the day.

Consider using a time management technique such as the Pomodoro Method. It’s simple but effective. Set a timer for 25 minutes and work on one specific task. After the time is up, take a five-minute break before returning to the task or moving onto another.

Delegate

Sometimes we think, “I’m the only one who can do this.” But consider what tasks you can delegate. Is it worth exchanging some control for time to focus on higher priorities or time for yourself? If you don’t have an assistant, consider hiring someone for a few hours a week, such as a retiree, stay-at-home parent or student.

Share with others

Talk to others in the industry who have gone through market changes, especially during recessionary times. Agents who survived—and thrived—during tough times can offer advice, encouragement and tips on best practices.

Talking to your peers can also help. Join a Facebook or LinkedIn group where you can learn how other agents are facing the changing market. You’ll learn new ideas and might inspire others as well.

The value of a coach

A supportive coach can be invaluable in helping you transition during stormy times. They can help you establish realistic goals, help you stay calm and measured, and equip you with strategies to weather any challenges ahead.

At Buffini & Company, our coaches are leaders who have collaboratively served 1.7 million coaching calls and have more than 1 million hours of coaching, working with clients through all types of market shifts, including the Great Recession of 2008.

One of those clients is Kathy Terhune, who has been with us for 22 years.

“Following the financial basics, I was able to survive the recession,” she says. “I couldn’t have done it without my coach at the time, Jules, in my corner.”

Linda Farish, who has been a member for 21-plus years, agrees. She notes that Buffini & Company staff, as well as her fellow members, “are a constant source of strength, encouragement and support for me through personal trials, recessions and even pandemics.”

“I continue to achieve family, personal and business goals I never dreamed I could accomplish,” she adds.

