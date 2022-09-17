WHAT: When it comes to onboarding new agents to your brokerage, preparing them for future success is an important first step. From creating checklists with all pertinent information to providing support at all levels, brokers can get their agents onboarded and start generating business in no time!

In this webinar, experts will discuss the best practices for agent onboarding and offer insights on how other brokers can streamline this process for a more efficient and successful team.

WHEN: Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

Register Now!

Sponsored by



Speakers



Moderator: David Knox has built an international reputation as a top sales trainer and keynote speaker in the real estate industry over the last 35 years. Knox has presented more than 3,500 seminars in all 50 States and 12 countries. He has been ranked as a top presenter at multiple NAR conventions, and in 2011, RISMedia presented to him the “On the Shoulders of Giants” award. Knox helps real estate agents master their pricing, selling and negotiating skills with his timeless practical sales methods.

Whitney LaCosta is Executive Vice President of the Coach Realtors Corporation and services as General Sales Manager. She is a second-generation REALTOR who is currently a principal and broker of record for Coach Real Estate Association, a 20-office residential firm located on Long Island, New York. LaCosta is committed to continuing the strong values and culture of Coach Realtors, which is the hallmark of the company. She also sits on the Board of Directors for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and the Real Estate Institute at Stony Brook University.

Leslie Guiley is currently the Arizona Managing Broker for Side Inc. She co-founded a real estate company in 2014 that grew to 200 agents and 1 billion in annual sales while winning numerous awards and accolades such as the Best in Business from the Quad Cities Business News, the Daily Courier and the local Chamber of Commerce. She is active in the community with specific passion toward supporting the real estate industry, local small business owners, and is able to support affordable housing through her real estate investments.

Kirkwood Duke joined Brokermint as Marketing Director in 2020. Now, as Senior Marketing Manager for Brokermint at BoomTown (BoomTown acquired Brokermint in 2021), he continues to lead marketing for the Brokermint back office platform. His main areas of focus are brand development and lead generation. Prior to joining Brokermint, Duke served in various marketing roles in FinTech, banking and mortgage lending.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How to Handle Tech Overload and Choose What Will Work for Your Agents,” visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, subscribe on YouTube