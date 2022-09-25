There are marketing channels that every agent knows, even if they don’t utilize them. Billboards, local newspapers, social media, mailers, partnerships with youth sports teams—most real estate professionals have almost certainly looked into these options. But what are some alternative ways to get consistently in front of potential clients, in ways and places that might be a little more authentic, interesting and fresh? Where clients are seeing you can be just as important as how, and thinking outside the box can make a big difference in whether people see you as a professional, high-powered insider or just another piece of junk mail.

Here are five innovative marketing channels to elevate your brand.

Lectures/educational talks

It doesn’t even have to be about real estate! Bring your hobbies, experiences or ideas to your local library, chamber of commerce, school or university, community center, rotary club or any other local-focused group. Teaching a class on Excel for seniors, a roundtable on entrepreneurship with other professionals or even starting a gardening enthusiast group can get you in front of a potential customer base in a new—but still authentic and professional—way. Even a small engaged audience can create more opportunities than a shotgun mailing list.

Guidebooks

You’re probably already an expert in your region or town, or an expert in many aspects of it. That expertise is valuable to people, and you can put your name in front of new demographics in your community. Balancing how self-promotional is appropriate can be tricky, but focus on providing at least some real value to readers. Finding someone to distribute and help promote a guide should be easier—historical societies or preservation-focused groups, outdoor enthusiasts, local government and local businesses are all good places to start.

Influencers

While nearly every agent is utilizing their own social media channels, taking advantage of someone else’s Instagram clout or Tik Tok following might not have crossed your mind. Sending a quick DM to someone with a local foodie following or filming a video with some of your town’s fashionista high-rollers is going to get you in front of a lot more eyes. Even if you don’t feel like investing the time and energy to become an influencer yourself, just showing up on someone else’s page could be a huge boon.

Apartment events

Younger, upwardly mobile millennials are increasingly more likely to live in inclusive apartment buildings that offer everything from lounge or co-working space to tennis courts and game rooms. Setting up a booth in the lobby or putting together a fun social event for residents gives you a chance to meet renters where they are. While the rules of every apartment differ, leveraging your relationships with managers and landlords, or starting new ones can open up this channel.

Your vehicle

With how much you’re likely driving, your vehicle is prime advertising space. While some agents see a car graphic or paint job as hokey, many others swear by its effectiveness. Whether you want to do something big (putting your face and phone number on the hood) or small (bumper sticker or windshield sun shade), at least consider the value that your vehicle could bring to brand awareness.

There’s nothing wrong with investing your time and energy into the well-trodden avenues of marketing that every agent knows. But if you feel like your brand needs a boost or you are having trouble making inroads in new areas or communities, these ideas can help you achieve your marketing goals.