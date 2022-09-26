During uncertain economic times, smart and proactive companies take stock of what is working for them, and what needs to improve to keep their business moving forward. Competition rises, and strategies to reach new customers become more and more creative.

But it’s important–no matter what’s going on with interest rates or customer interest–to go back to basics and remember what has always worked. Every year the data shows us that staying in touch with past clients, and your sphere-of-influence (database), can be your surefire way to not only survive challenges, but thrive and grow your business.

Did keeping in touch with clients get lost in your business practice over the last couple of years when homes were flying off the shelves? Experts recommend reaching out to your clients at least quarterly. But you also need to be cognizant of how you are reaching out to them.

Here are some tips on how to keep in touch with your clients effectively to keep your business pressing forward no matter what is going on in the market.

Make it personal

I was recently reminded of one of my favorite phrases, “Without communication, there is no relationship.” And in real estate, relationships are crucial to building a solid, strong and growing real estate business. One of the most effective ways to keep the communication lines buzzing is to simply call them, text them, send them a video, or email them every once in a while.

Put a note in your digital calendar to follow up and see how they’re doing, see if there is anything you can do for them or send to them.. The opportunities to provide some kind of assistance are endless and just the simple act of staying plugged in can go a long way.

Of course, nothing beats face-to-face contact and with life getting back to (mostly) normal, this is more possible than in the previous 24 months. Setting up a lunch or making it a point to drop by with a token of appreciation shows your clients you are dedicated to personal, hands-on attention to help maintain your working bond with them.

Stay social

Social networking sites are for more than posting puppy pictures and family videos. In the real estate world, social networking offers agents an informal and friendly outlet to stay connected with clients and add a personal flare to keeping in touch. By connecting on Facebook or Instagram, for example, you plug into a great platform for keeping past clients and your sphere-of-influence current with what’s going on in your business and in the marketplace.

Keep it together

A great tool to help you out in this is an effective and handy customer relationship management solution is customer relationship management. A CRM will help organize and manage your contacts, and can automate portions of your communications. But beyond contacts, a CRM can allow you to set notifications to alert you when you need to contact certain clients, send out gifts, plan a client appreciation event and many other things.

At the end of the day, being an effective and personable real estate agent is all about connecting with clients in a meaningful and genuine way. Doing so brings you consistently closer to their needs and future business opportunities.

