United® Real Estate Group has announced its annual sales volume exceeded the $35 billion threshold in the twelve-month period ended August 31, 2022. This marks the first time in United’s history where the company has passed this threshold.

“While no trophies are awarded for hitting new sales volume records, we are proud of the tens of thousands of our agents who definitely deserve one, said Dan Duffy, CEO of the United Real Estate Group. “Reaching this volume milestone is particularly impressive given that our affiliated agents’ sales volume was less than $10 billion only a few years ago.”

Additionally, according to third-party aggregated MLS data across each of the markets United serves, United outpaced the performance of the average residential brokerage competitor in those markets by over seven percent.

“As we continue to invest and expand into new markets and grow in the markets where we currently have operations, we look forward to surpassing these results in the coming months and years regardless of market conditions,” added Duffy. “Our business model was purpose-built to perform in all market conditions and it is particularly well positioned to protect agent incomes in contracting markets like the one that currently exists in the United States.”

For more information, visit https://www.ure-group.com/.