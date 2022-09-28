Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is rescheduling its October Mega Open House Weekend. The new event date is Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, 2022, the company announced.

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida.

In September, the company’s Mega Open House event hosted more than 30 in-person open houses with virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The online analytics show the virtual open houses attracted 115,544 online impressions, an aggregate reach of 89,167 users and 10,681 clicks, the company stated.

A list of the open houses can be found at OpenHouseNEFlorida.com. The homes can be viewed virtually on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Facebook and Instagram pages. Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.