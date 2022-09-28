John L. Scott Real Estate has announced it is bringing on Erin J. Varriano as the company’s General Counsel. In this role, she will oversee John L. Scott’s legal department, which provides day-to-day guidance to all levels of the company.

Varriano brings 13 years of experience to John L. Scott. Before joining the firm, she was a partner at Seattle law firm Williams Kastner & Gibbs, PLLC and a member of the real estate and business litigation practice groups. Prior to this role, she held a variety of roles both at law firms and as in-house counsel, heading up tactical and strategic legal support in the real estate, construction and biochemical industries, the company stated.

“Erin Varriano is a fantastic fit to serve as our General Counsel due to her top-notch expertise and close alignment with the John L. Scott company culture,” said Phil McBride, company operating officer at John L. Scott. “In this position on our executive team, Erin will support our company’s legal needs and educate our broker associates about today’s legal landscape in the real estate industry.”

John L. Scott says Varriano will work closely with members of the executive team on high-level legal decisions. As General Counsel, she will provide support to John L. Scott’s network of company-owned offices in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California.

“I’m honored to join the John L. Scott family as the incoming General Counsel,” said Varriano. “I see many opportunities to bring my collaborative approach to the company, supporting our top legal priorities.”

