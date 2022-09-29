Above: Joni Meyerowitz

Chicago-based real estate services and technology firm, @properties, announced that the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Joni S. Meyerowitz, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

As a member of the Board, Meyerowitz will provide guidance on strategy, growth and operations across the full portfolio of @properties companies, including the Christie’s International Real Estate and @properties affiliate networks; company-owned real estate brokerage firms in Illinois, Georgia, California, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Virginia; Proper Title, Illinois’ second largest independent title agency; Proper Rate, a national mortgage lender co-owned with Guaranteed Rate; and Suburban Jungle Group, a homebuying advisory and referral firm, the company stated.

@properties is ranked by RISMedia’s Power Broker Report as the 8th largest residential brokerage firm in the United States, based on 2021 closed sales volume of $23.9 billion. In December 2021, the firm acquired Christie’s International Real Estate, the global luxury real estate brand and network with approximately 90 member firms in nearly 50 countries and territories around the world, a release stated.



Meyerowitz took on the role of @properties’ COO in 2010, after a decade in business consulting with companies including Keane Consulting Group and Equity Office Properties and five years as an @properties real estate agent.



During her tenure, she has helped design and implement an organizational structure that has allowed @properties to grow from a single-market brokerage with approximately $50 million in revenue to an international real estate firm with over 4,000 agents, 600 staff and projected 2022 revenue of $700 million, the company said.



Meyerowitz also is responsible for building @properties’ in-house technology department and overseeing the development of pl@tform™, the company’s proprietary suite of brokerage-tech applications allowing agents to manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction through one integrated system.



Meyerowitz also has helped @properties acquire and launch a number of related business ventures. Since 2016, she has served as CEO of Proper Title.



“At a critical juncture in @properties’ growth, Joni looked at our organization from the dual perspectives of a management consultant and a real estate professional and understood what we needed to scale up effectively. We are where we are today in large part thanks to the vision Joni had over a decade ago and the hard work she has put in since then as our company has grown and evolved,” said Mike Golden, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties.



“From the technology side, I don’t think you will find another executive in our industry who has been able to accomplish what Joni has accomplished as nimbly and as successfully. When you put the few dozen software engineers of @properties up against the hundreds of engineers that other real estate firms talk about, Joni’s achievements are even more impressive. She is a huge part of the @properties success story,” added Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties.



Meyerowitz will serve on the board alongside Golden and Wong, as well as Tim Billings and Jack Walker, partners at Charlottesville, Va.-based private equity firm Quad-C Management, Inc.



For more information, visit atproperties.com.