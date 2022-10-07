Earlier this year, RISMedia launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, recognizing new agents for their accomplishments in 2021. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Top 10 finalists of the program, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, were announced early last month.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, and the winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience.

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal at the Power Broker event, RISMedia is showcasing our nominees in this ‘Meet the Rookie of the Year’ series, with their stories and a brief, 1-minute video submitted by the Rookies themselves, that shares a little about themselves.

This week we kick off with Kelly Sand of CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty and James Webb of Allen Tate, REALTORSⓇ

Kelly Sand

CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty

Bismarck, North Dakota

Lead generation strategies and maximizing technology put Kelly Sand on the fast track to success in her rookie year.

“The news of being named a Top 10 finalist is refreshing, uplifting and a huge support in reminding me that the work of pushing myself to be well-rounded and successful in various parts of my life are all worth it,” says Sand. “Being here makes me want to push harder in every part of my life.”

She attributes her success to teamwork and connection. “Everyone listen up: no one can do it all on their own,” she explains. “REALTORSⓇ have to be so many things to so many people—it’s much harder than the public thinks it is. Because of my team, I can be up and running with what I’m good at while supporting them in what they are good at. My success isn’t mine alone.”

According to Sand, being a real estate professional satisfies her desire to be a life-long learner. “I thrive on being curious and answering questions. All the hats we wear in real estate allows me to do this and push myself professionally and personally every day.”

James Webb

Allen Tate REALTORSⓇ

Charlotte, North Carolina

James Webb tapped into his advertising industry experience to pave the way for a stellar rookie year.

“Navigating an evolving market while learning the business was challenging, but reflecting on this past year brings me so much joy,” says Webb. “It’s such an honor to be recognized for helping others achieve their goals.”

According to Webb, the ability to differentiate himself was critical to succeeding early on.

“I leveraged my advertising background in my marketing materials, and worked hard to connect with clients on a personal level,” he says. “Rapport is important in this business, but the ability to listen, understand and guide a client is paramount. Taking the time to educate buyers and sellers and doing so in a constructive, positive and honest way really helped me differentiate myself in the marketplace.”

Like many of his peers, Webb values the relationships real estate allows him to build. “Just like a home, no two people are alike,” he says. “So being able to meet and connect with new people is what I love most. I’m lucky to now count many of my clients as friends.”

