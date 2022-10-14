Earlier this year, RISMedia launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, recognizing new agents for their accomplishments in 2021. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Top 10 finalists of the program, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, were announced early last month.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, and the winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience.

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal at the Power Broker event, RISMedia is showcasing our nominees in this ‘Meet the Rookie of the Year’ series, with their stories and a brief, 1-minute video submitted by the Rookies themselves, that shares a little about themselves.

This week we highlight Anam Hargey of @properties in Chicago and Alex McFadyen with Coldwell Banker Advantage in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Anam Hargey

@properties

Chicago, Illinois

Anam Hargey’s rookie-year achievements were the result of her investment in education and coaching, as well as incorporating the right technology offerings.

Hargey explains that her support network was central to her early success. “My biggest contributing factor was the support and understanding of my family and friends,” she says. “They always cheered for me from the sidelines, always recommended/referred me to anyone talking about real estate and reminded me of my end goals during stressful times.”

Becoming a Top 10 finalist has helped solidify Hargey’s decision to get into real estate, a career she has quickly fallen in love with. “I love connecting with new people and being part of such an exciting time,” she says. “I love making friendships that will last and the excitement people feel on closing day.”

Alex McFadyen

Coldwell Banker Advantage

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Alex McFadyen’s rookie year in real estate was bolstered by a strong lead-generation strategy and coaching, along with his own unbridled enthusiasm.

“The biggest contributing factor to my success in my rookie year was my passion for real estate,” he says. “I wake up every day knowing that I am able to do something that I love and it has helped me excel.”

“My mentors at Coldwell Banker Advantage have also played a huge part in my success,” he adds. “The strong leadership at CBA has helped me grow not only as an agent, but as a person.”

McFadyen appreciates that his career will never be boring. “What I love most about the real estate business is that every day is something new,” he says. “I enjoy all of the great people that I meet.”

