Forbes magazine has listed Anywhere Real Estate Inc. as one of the World’s Best Employers, the company has announced. 2022 marks the second consecutive year that Anywhere has appeared on the list. The list, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., recognizes top companies across the globe in varying industries based on feedback from employees.

“I am incredibly proud that Anywhere has been named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes for the second year in a row,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “As we continue on our transformation journey, this recognition is especially meaningful for Anywhere as it comes directly from the feedback of our people who embrace our shared purpose to empower everyone’s next move.”

Forbes and Statista selected the World’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to approximately 150,000 employees from 57 countries working full or part time. 800 employers were awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively, a release stated.

“Earning this recognition for our workplace culture from our employees, the people who make Anywhere successful and a top destination for talent, is truly something to be celebrated,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. “We’re excited to share this honor with all of our talented teams at Anywhere, who show up every day to move our industry forward and achieve exceptional results.”

Read more about the Anywhere company culture in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, visit anywhere.re.