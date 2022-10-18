Brit Owen is RISMedia’s Email Marketing Specialist where she collaborates with the editorial team to create email campaigns, as well as analyzes campaign data to understand performance. Before RISMedia, Brit worked as a digital marketer for the cybersecurity, healthcare, sports and entertainment, aviation and IT industries. She earned her degree in Communications with a minor in Marketing from Central Connecticut State University. FUN FACT: Brit has been an avid athlete, playing softball, tennis, dancing, wakeboarding and skysking. In 2012, she tried out for the Boston Celtic’s dance team.