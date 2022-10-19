After you find a house that you’re interested in buying, you should have it inspected to get a better understanding of its condition. A home inspector doesn’t look for all potential problems, but an inspector will note visible signs of mold. You can also hire a specialist to check for mold.

Living in a house with mold can cause serious health problems for your family. If an inspector discovers mold, these are some things you should do.

Review the Inspection Report and Photos

A home inspector will compile a report with a list of issues that are discovered. An inspector might also include photos to document the location of problems and their severity. Go over the inspection report and photos with your real estate agent so that you understand the scope of the mold issue.

Have a Mold Professional Conduct an Inspection

There are many types of mold, and they can affect people to varying degrees. It’s important to understand how the particular mold in the house might impact your family.

A professional who specializes in dealing with mold can answer questions about the type of mold that was found, how widespread it is, and how it can affect people’s health. A mold remediation expert can also explain the process that will be required to remove it, how long the work will take, and how much it will cost.

Identify the Source of the Problem

You’ll need to find out what caused the mold in the first place. That way, you’ll be able to address the underlying issue so the problem doesn’t keep recurring.

If there is a roof leak, for example, the roof will have to be repaired or replaced so it won’t keep leaking after you move in. If the mold was caused by poor drainage, there might be other structural problems related to that, such as a cracked foundation. In that case, you might decide to avoid a headache and look for a different house.

Get Estimates for Repairs

Contact a few local mold remediation companies and request estimates for mold removal and other repairs that will be necessary, such as replacing drywall and insulation. If there is a larger issue, such as a damaged roof, contact a professional and get an estimate for repairs.

Communicate with the Seller

Once you understand how significant the problem is and what will be required to fix it, you’ll have to decide how to proceed. If you’re still interested in buying the house, you can ask the seller to have repairs made before you move ahead with a purchase, or you can negotiate a price reduction and have repairs made yourself.

If you and the seller can’t reach an agreement, or if the mold problem is so serious that you decide not to buy the house, you can walk away. Ask your real estate agent for advice.