Earlier this year, RISMedia launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, recognizing new agents for their accomplishments in 2021. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Top 10 finalists of the program, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, were announced early last month.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, and the winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience.

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal at the Power Broker event, RISMedia is showcasing our nominees in this ‘Meet the Rookie of the Year’ series, with their stories and a brief, 1-minute video submitted by the Rookies themselves, that shares a little about themselves.

This week we highlight Berto Barrera of RE/MAX Results in Warsaw, Indiana and Nicole Dudley from The Stiller Group | Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered in Southern Indiana/Kentucky

Berto Barrera

RE/MAX Results

Warsaw, Indiana

Berto Barrera attributes his superstar rookie year to staying innovative and providing a service that he is proud of and that is hard to duplicate.

Barrera also emphasizes the importance of a “relentless work ethic and sacrifice.”

“I work seven days a week and I don’t remember the last time I took a day off,” he says. “I absolutely love what I do and I’m blessed to say that it doesn’t feel like work. My family has also played a huge role in allowing me to chase my dreams and making it super easy for me to outwork some of my competition.”

Despite his success, Barrera maintains a humble attitude. “I go to work every day with the mindset of doing the best that I can for my clients and providing for my family,” he says. “To be recognized for doing something that I love to do is extremely meaningful.”

Nicole Dudley

The Stiller Group

Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered

Southern Indiana/Kentucky

Nicole Dudley’s commitment to technology and education helped propel her to outstanding success in her rookie year.

For Dudley, her success out of the gate came down to “pushing myself to step outside of my comfort zone with hard work, dedication and never giving up.”

She also realized that strong relationships were central to success in real estate. “I enjoy building strong relationships with everyone that I meet and pride myself on treating people as I would want to be treated,” she says.

Being named a Top 10 finalist was an important goal for Dudley on many levels. “For me, it is all about my children and teaching them that if you want something in this life and dedicate yourself to that, anything is possible, even if it isn’t easy,” she says.

Stay tuned to meet the next set of nominees next week!