BoomTown has announced their third annual Give Back Awards. These awards will highlight members of the real estate community who made a significant impact through community service in 2022.

“Real estate professionals are consistently going above and beyond to make a positive impact in their business and community, and we feel privileged to hear their stories, amplify their efforts, and celebrate their dedication for the third consecutive year,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “We are also excited to ‘pay it forward,’ and support the work of The Florida Realtors Disaster Relief Fund with every nomination we receive.”

The BoomTown Give Back Awards include three categories: the Helping Hand Award for those jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community. The Walk-The-Talk Award for those making charitable giving a part of their business. Finally, the Creative Changemaker Award for those using their creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back.

Nominations close on December 8th, 2022; BoomTown will donate $10 to the The Florida Realtors® Disaster Relief Fund for each nomination. Three winners will be selected by a panel of judges from BoomTownLOVE, the company’s service and outreach organization.

Nominees and winners will be featured on social media, and receive a $1,000 prize with the option to donate the prize to an organization of each winner’s choice.

To learn more and submit a nomination, visit https://go.boomtownroi.com/boomtown-give-back-awards.