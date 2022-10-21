As a real estate agent, you know the thrill of turning a lead into a client and then closing a deal. But you also know that you need to do many other things behind the scenes to keep your business running and your pipeline filled. Generating quality leads, marketing, daily to-dos lists, following up with clients, filling out paperwork…the tasks are numerous! Using a customer relationship management (CRM) system can help you with those tasks and give you more time to do the things you like.

1. Automate your tasks and free up your time

Imagine if you had an easy-to-use way to take care of all the time-consuming things that take you away from generating leads and closing more deals. That is essentially what a CRM does. It’s a software system that organizes your database and automates many of your daily tasks, freeing up your time so that you can concentrate on nurturing your leads and clients.

Your database is the lifeline of your business. A stellar CRM lets you input and organize client information quickly and efficiently so that you can access what you need when you need it. It can also rank your clients so you know where your attention should most be directed. With this function, you will know when to follow up with a valued client, whether it be by a personal visit, note or call.

2. Automated reporting and goal setting

A reliable CRM can help you take control of your day and boost your productivity by creating to-do lists and priority action steps for the day. It can also help you manage your finances and track your expenses, ensuring you are staying within your budget.

Look for a CRM that lets you set daily, weekly, monthly and annual goals and the exact steps needed to reach those goals. This information takes the guesswork out of your business and helps you stay focused and productive.

3. Full-Service marketing support

Research shows that personalization in marketing matters. It enhances your relationships and shows your leads and clients that they are more than just transactions to you. You can keep track of all of your conversations and client milestones like birthdays and anniversaries, so you have a personal reason for the outreach.

Some CRMs also offer full-service professional marketing capabilities, with a mix of traditional and digital methods. They will set up campaigns, create collateral and set up metrics to track the campaign’s success. Using a marketing service will free up your time that you can then devote to your most important clients.

Grow your business and change your life



Buffini & Company’s Referral Maker® CRM has helped thousands of real estate agents to get more leads and close more sales. Try it for 30 days for free!