RE/MAX® has announced the promotion of Sandy Jamison to vice president of Region Development for the RE/MAX Northeast Region. In this role, Jamison will oversee operations in 14 states, from Ohio to Maine, as well as Washington, D.C. She previously served as area vice president for the 15-state RE/MAX West Region, the company noted.

In prior roles with the Northeast Region, Jamison directly supported the brokerages in the region, establishing relationships with franchisees and being an active contributor to the regional broker community. In this new position, Jamison will continue to leverage her years of experience supporting brokerages, RE/MAX said.

“It’s been an honor to have worked with such a talented group of RE/MAX broker/owners and agents over the years and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to re-engage with owners I previously worked with, as well as meet the incredible new entrepreneurs who are eager to harness the power of this remarkable brand,” said Jamison. “We will have our full focus on helping existing brokerages scale up through various tactics including mergers, acquisitions and conversions.”

Jamison first joined RE/MAX in 2011 after a previous career in franchise ownership and franchise development. Over the years, she has attained a track record of success in the West and Northeast regions, the company said. As VP of Region Development, Jamison will report to Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX senior vice president, Region Development, the release stated.

“Sandy is a driven, goal-motivated leader with an open-door policy,” said Lessinger. “She is dedicated to supporting the RE/MAX network of brokers and agents and her insights and leadership will be invaluable to our growth-focused strategy.”

