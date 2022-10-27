RE/MAX Market Force, a new brokerage affiliated with the national RE/MAX brand, opened Wednesday, October 19 in St. Augustine, Florida, the company has announced. The broker/owner is veteran real estate professional Julie Lemke. Her team includes partner, and in-house attorney, Contessa Pulsfus, 34 agents and a support team which includes her children Zach, Austin and Sara Lemke. The office promises to have a balanced portfolio of residential, commercial and investment real estate practitioners assisting home buyers and sellers throughout Northeast Florida, the brokerage said.

“RE/MAX is the undisputed leader in the world of real estate, at home and abroad,” said Lemke. “I am excited to be able to provide a local opportunity for real estate friends and family to grow a business together. We are honored by the agents who have already joined us in this amazing collaboration.”

Lemke has been in the real estate industry for 35 years and was a past RE/MAX broker in Atlanta and a broker/manager in Florida. She’s a certified real estate instructor with a background in commercial and business brokerages. Lemke says she’s looking forward to developing an agent-focused company and helping agents build their own brand of success while also staying committed to the needs of their clients, RE/MAX said.

“We value specialization and the well-defined precision and attention to detail that brings with it. We are well tuned to technology and have an in-house attorney, which helps elevate the level of professionalism we bring to the table for our clients. We have a strong focus on commercial real estate already with over $45 million in commercial and hospitality listings. Another big concentration for us will be developing strong luxury teams to provide superior service.”

