WHAT: When it comes to lead generation, every real estate professional will tell you it is the key to growing business. But when it comes to prospecting for leads online, the question arises: how do you maximize the return?

In this webinar, panelists will discuss the best ways to connect with your sphere, as well as the strategies, tools and insights for generating quality leads online without breaking your budget.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

Speakers

Moderator: Paul Sessum has been associated with Keller Williams Realty World Media Center since 2006. He joined the team as a sales agent and quickly became the director of training then advanced to be the team leader of the office for over eight years. As an integrity-driven leader who thinks outside the box, he has a gentle, enthusiastic, no-nonsense approach to the negotiation process and commitment that extends well beyond boundaries of real estate.

Mary Caroline Owen graduated from Clemson in May of 2020 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Communication with a minor in Political Science. Following graduation, she went to work in the political field marketing for nonprofits. Owen joined BoomTown’s Demand Generation in March of 2022. She lives in Charleston with her two goldendoodles that she likes to run and bike ride with her in free time.

Samantha Knoerr is the chief operations officer for the Christy Buck Team and a Master Coach with Workman Success Systems. She has been with The Christy Buck Team for 15 years. Knoerr oversees every aspect of the team and helps ensure that the office runs smoothly and effectively for their clients. Her goal is to make sure all of the team members are thoroughly educated on the real estate market, and to make sure their clients receive outstanding service.

Melanie Erlich is a Diamond Level Sales Partner and one of the top-producing agents for The Christy Buck Real Estate Team in Houston, Texas. Erlich has been a real estate professional since 1998 and a local resident for over 30 years. Erlich brings high energy, attention to detail, and dedication to her clients in the real estate industry. She is also actively involved in many local charity organizations.

