Have you had enough of the same old business tactics? Christy Buck of Infinity Real Estate recently took prospecting to a new level when she went to a dealership to buy a new car.

During the final negotiations, the finance manager, the general manager and her sales associate were asking: Are you ready to wrap up this deal?

Christy answered, “I will finalize the deal if you commit to giving me one referral from each of you by the end of the year so that we can ‘wrap’ this deal up in both directions.”

By asking for reciprocity from one business to another, Christy fell into a crowd of referrals, and has since received several high-level buyers.

The power of the ask has continued to work its magic, bringing more business her way.

When a former client wanted to change careers and shift from teaching to focus instead on being a health and workout coach, she asked for Christy’s help. The next day, Christy’s dental hygienist shared that her husband was starting a landscaping business and didn’t know enough about marketing to get the business going. When Christy suggested they could approach working with lawn and garden places, and offer to provide seasonal maintenance contracts, they wanted more of her insights and leadership.

While working one-on-one was taking a lot of time and energy, Christy realized that there might be more people out there who needed help setting up their business, so she hosted an evening seminar for startups that addressed the basics.

During the seminar, Christy shared basic business plans, the key to client relationship management, how to leverage marketing through one’s sphere of influence and social media, as well as the importance of “cash-for-cards” exchanges to build the power of referrals.

Christy’s motto is “If you are giving out your cash or credit card, you should be handing over a business card and asking for an opportunity for that service to return the support.”

The event was held at her office at no charge and included a sign-in sheet so that attendees could network with one another. Scripts for asking the favor were as simple as: “I want to do business with all of you. I hope you’ll be successful. Did you all enjoy working with me and the relationship that we have created? Would you be interested in committing to do business with me, or at least give me one referral by the end of the year?”

They all said yes!

Christy’s plan is to stay in touch and continue to be a resource. Instead of working with two people individually, she figured out how to help a lot of people at one time.

As professionals, we know how to help others. Become that resource with big payoffs.

For free success tools, visit https://WorkmanSuccess.com/resources.

Terri Murphy is the author of five books, a TedTalk® speaker and the founder of Women’s Wisdom Network on Facebook. Contact her at www.TerriMurphy.com or email Terri@TerriMurphy.com.