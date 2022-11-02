Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) announced its further expansion in California, with the addition of Orange County’s BHHS Lifestyle Properties.

The office is owned and operated by Adrian Hernandez, who has been in the real estate arena servicing clients nationwide and has reached over $200 million in sales volume. With a team of 15 agents, he brings an extensive amount of familiarity to the Southern California market.

“Part of the reason living in Orange County is popular for homebuyers is that it is right between Los Angeles and San Diego. House hunters that have hybrid work in San Diego may want to narrow their search to Dana Point, as this sun-kissed community by the ocean is just under an hour away,” said Hernandez. “We look forward to providing clients with a seamless home buying or home selling experience under the iconic BHHS name.”

BHHS stated that by joining the network, BHHS Lifestyle Properties agents gain access to BHHS’ active referral and relocation networks, as well as its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings, according to a release. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

“The pandemic created an overheated real estate market in the past two years” said Christy Budnick, CEO, BHHS. “Adrian and his team have proven their resilience and dedication as successful industry professionals and we are thrilled to welcome them to the brand.”

BHHS shared that the company will be celebrating its grand opening with a cocktail event on Dec. 7, with the brand’s chairman, Gino Blefari, the Chamber of Commerce, and local industry colleagues in attendance.

For more information, visit BHHSLifestyle.com.