United® Real Estate (United) has announced the appointment of Christie Vu to the position of Growth and Operations Manager.

Vu brings a record of achievement to United Real Estate, according to a release. She has 14 years of experience supporting teams and organizations in the real estate and banking industries. During the past nine years, Vu served as Director of Operations of a large Texas-based residential brokerage, Realty Associates, where she focused on talent acquisition and retention, efficiency improvements and process implementation.

In this newly created position, United stated that Vu will drive United’s special growth initiatives with the responsibility of capitalizing on attractive recruiting opportunities. She will oversee and execute all aspects of targeted campaign development to grow United’s national network of brokerages, comprising nearly 150 offices across the U.S., the company said.

“Christie has a long track record of efficient and effective brokerage operations management and will be a great asset to our company,” stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

Vu shared that she is “thrilled to join United Real Estate because of their company culture. Every team member I have interacted with is likeminded in their idea of success. The one thing that resonated was the idea that we are better as a team than we are individually. The team truly listens to one another, whether successes or challenges, and allows an open forum for constructive feedback.”

