REALTORS® nationwide and globally are scheduled to gather November 11-13 in Orlando, Florida, for 2022 NAR NXT, The Realtor® Experience, NAR’s annual conference and expo—the flagship annual event for real estate professionals.

“Ready, Set, Grow” is the theme for this year’s in-person and virtual event by the nation’s largest trade association. More than 12,000 REALTORS® and industry stakeholders from all 50 states, several U.S. territories and 60 countries will take part. Participants can choose from more than 100 education sessions and interact with almost 400 exhibitors at the real estate industry’s largest trade show.

“REALTORS® are ready and set to grow at the industry’s preeminent gathering for real estate professionals,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a REALTOR® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “REALTORS® and real estate professionals worldwide will join one another to learn, share best practices, network, give back to the Orlando community, and focus on what’s new and coming soon to our ever-changing industry.”

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will share his latest outlook for the residential housing market on November 11, and present his commercial real estate and economic forecast on November 12.

Karl Rove, political strategist and former deputy chief of staff for President George W. Bush, and April Ryan, CNN political analyst and TheGrio White House correspondent, will discuss the impact of the 2022 elections and provide their 2023 outlook during the Federal Legislative and Political Forum on November 12.

Jay Shetty, bestselling author of “Think Like a Monk” and media game-changer – with more than 50 million social media followers – will address attendees on November 12.

Venus Williams—legendary tennis champion, seven-time Grand Slam winner, entrepreneur and philanthropist—will join 2022 NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith for a fireside chat on November 13.

NAR NXT will also include forums about regulatory issues, emerging technology and real property valuation.

Finally, the association’s Board of Directors will meet and deliberate issues that impact NAR members’ daily business on November 14.

Visit narnxt.realtor to track all conference happenings and events. Follow @narnxt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use the hashtag #NARNXT.